READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Reading Police Department stated the final phase of their zero-tolerance policy for illegal dirt bikes and ATVs was to crush the pile collected throughout the area.

Watch as an excavator smashes dirt bikes and ATVs one at a time from a dumpster filled to the top with seized vehicles.

City of Reading Police Department

According to Reading police, many residents complained about the illegal riding on the streets causing them to issue a zero-tolerance policy.

Police say all the vehicles crushed were seized when found to be driven illegally.

Reading police Department asks residents to continue to assist them on their mission to collect illegal dirt bikes and ATVs by calling 610 655-6116.