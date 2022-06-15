SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— An intense confrontation occurred at the offices of Vision Home Builders on Wednesday as the owner of the company gets physical with a customer and Eyewitness News.

As the I-Team has been reporting for more than a month now, customers of the company say they are out tens of thousands of dollars.

Vision Home Builders abruptly closed its doors in late April citing the financial impact of the COVID pandemic as the main reason for the closure.

More than a dozen customers say they were left high and dry with unfinished new homes.

The I-Team went to the offices once again on Wednesday to try and talk with the owner; however, the situation escalated into a physical confrontation.

Eyewitness News called 911 for police to respond to the situation.

All of it was caught on video.

