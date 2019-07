WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- Christmas may seem like a long way away, but you can celebrate Christmas in July, a month-long donation drive aimed to help those in need. Irene Kelly, a regional public relations manager at Boscov's, says it's Boscov's sixth year participating in the drive.

"It's really successful. We do a food drive, as you see. And we have a tree. And you take an ornament off the tree. It's usually underwear for men or white socks for men," she said.