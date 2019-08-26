Keystone Creations: Swingin’ in NEPA

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY— Summer is winding down, but that doesn’t mean you can’t stay active! One local company is helping you do just that by giving you a triple-step in the right direction!

The company is called Swingin’ in NEPA, and it hosts swing dancing events all over the area. Owner, Tara Pagotto, says that she founded the company after a little inspiration from the owner of Swing Kat, a swing club in Pottstown.

“I said to the owner, ‘You need to bring this to Scranton!’ And he said ‘No, you need to do it,'”Pagotto told Eyewitness News.

Two-and-a-half years later, Swingin’ in NEPA is about to celebrate its second anniversary! Of course, they’re doing it in style, with a big event at Saint Stanislaus Cathedral on September 14. The event will have a live band, and a vintage lemonade stand to support Alex’s Lemonade Stand, which funds childhood cancer awareness.

To learn more about the event, click here!