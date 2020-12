FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — "They walked out of there and I'm telling you what...It was...I said to the one 'you have deeply routed issues,' and he just laughed and he said 'not anymore'," Denise Ogurkis, owner of Rage at the Factory, said.

You could call 'raging' the new rage. A new rage room, called 'Rage at the Factory' opened in Forty Fort this weekend. It's owned by Ogurkis, Nicole Smith and Nicholas Smith, who also own the Hatchet Factory next door.