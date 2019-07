WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- The girls at this camp aren't just grooving to the music, they're digging into the science of it. The Women Empowered By Science, or W.E.B.S. camp is being held at Wilkes University this week. The campers get a chance to indulge their curiosity in all sorts of scientific topics, such as robotics, oil spills, neuroscience, physics, biology, and chemistry. Holly Jones, the student coordinator of the camp, says the camp encourages the girls to pursue careers in S.T.E.M. fields.

"We teach them that it's not just a boys club out there. It's the time for the girls to step up and take their chance in the light," Jones said.