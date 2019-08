HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)-- Just short of a year after breaking ground, the Lehigh Valley Health Network Hazleton Campus is ready to introduce the public to their new emergency department.

"In emergency medicine, we know that you can get through, be seen and the better you can be taken care of--the better you do and it's better quality of care for patients." said medical director of the LVHN Hazleton Emergency Campus. "We've actually been able to increase--we're doubling the size of the E.R. over the next couple of months. This is the first phase which will actually give us a brand new addition to the front of the E.R., give us a new waiting room, 13 new treatment rooms including supertrack and other processes that totally change how we treat patients."