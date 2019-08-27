Digital Exclusive: Who Wrote It?

ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Today most of our communication happens digitally, whether it’s email, Facebook or texting. Letters are hard to find. But the Ashley Police Department and Fire Department found a little surprise waiting in their mailbox.

“The mailman delivered it. One to the police department and one to the fire department. We have no idea who it came from,” Chief David Fedorcyzk of the Ashley Police Department said.

Fedorczyk is talking about a letter both departments received. In each letter was a drawing of an outline of a heart with the word ‘cop’ and ‘fireman’ in it. The letter also included instructions for the mailman to give it to its designated department. Fedorczyk says receiving this letter was a breath of fresh air for the police department.

“Something like this is, like I said, something I would like to get every day as opposed to the mail we do get,” he said.

Now both departments are looking for the author of the letters. The Ashley Fire Department posted a picture of the letter on its Facebook page Monday night, and has received almost 150 likes and almost 100 shares.

“Something like this obviously it would be from a child. And you look at a child with innocence. And you want to meet this person because you want to give them a good impression of police officers or firefighters and hopefully they maintain for the rest of their lives,” he said.

If the author of the letter is found, both departments hope to set up a meet and greet in hopes to further inspire the person.

“Don’t be afraid to come forward. We’re here for you,” he said.