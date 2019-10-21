Digital Exclusive: The ‘Paw-fect’ Homecoming Surprise

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– On an ordinary school day, one student was in for a special treat.

“Today, my student Treauvon is going to be surprised by his mom who has been overseas for the last seven months, in Germany,” said West Berwick Elementary teacher Jasmine Jones. “She’s coming home as our bulldog mascot.”

Plans have been in the works for several months as Technical Sergeant Kayla Wadley looks to surprise her son with an early homecoming.

“I had Tray in first kindergarten so I already had a relationship with her,” Jones added. “She messaged me and said she’s coming home at the end of October and wanted to work together to surprise him. I said ‘absolutely, of course, I would love to do that.”

School staff had to come up with an elaborate rouse to not spoil the big event for Treauvon or any of his classmates.

“Your teacher, other teachers, have been commenting on your hallway behavior so I set up to have the cheerleaders come have lunch with you,” Jones told her third-grade class, “I’m going to try and get the bulldog.”

With that, months of planning finally kicked into high gear. All there was left was to was wait for recess, sneak mom into the building and hope it worked out.

Wadley had some old friends coming in clutch as her old cheerleading coach is still intact and more than willing to lend a hand — and a costume paw.

“It’s kind of surreal because I haven’t seen them in, probably, over 10 years and it’s home,” said the homecoming Kayla Wadley. “Everybody is really welcoming and cooperative. It’s great.”

She noted with time spent between stateside and overseas, surprising her son is becoming more difficult.

“I’m always trying to find creative ways to surprise him because he knows that I’m always going to surprise him,” she added. “I just have to stay one step ahead.”

‘Tech Sergeant’ knows the importance of making these surprises count.

“I think it’s a little bit more special for him doing it this way because I’m sure he tells his friends ‘you know, my mom’s not here,'” she added. “His friends will talk about their moms.”

Wadley knows the time spent with her son is valuable but is proud of Treauvon for his development during their time apart.

“It’s hard being away but he’s always very resilient,” she said. “He’s always adapting and transitioning very well. I think it will help him when he gets older, being able to make new friends, move around and it will help him be able to venture out without having any issues.”