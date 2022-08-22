PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a special day Monday on local radio. A pair of WWII veterans, both over 100 years old, went on the air to talk about their experiences during wartime.

It took place on WILK Newsradio’s Bob Cordaro Show. Tony Julian, is a Scranton man who served in both the Navy and Marine Corps and Charlie Tansits who served in the Army, spoke about how they survived some of the most brutal fighting.

Julian was part of four landings on Iwo Jima in the pacific. He was shot by a sniper but somehow lived to tell his story.

“Close fighting hand to hand. Yeah, I don’t even know how I survived it, you know. Honest to God,” said Tony Julian WWII Veteran.

“My advice to anyone living today, if you’re going to do something do it now. If you’re going to live it up, live it up now. Don’t save nothing for the end,” added Charlie Tansits, WWII Veteran.

Eyewitness News will have much more from these men, on a future edition of “Veteran’s Voices.”