On March 1, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced in a press release they are seeking volunteers for the Veterans Transportation Network.

The press release states transportation service is to help provide a safe and dependable transportation service for vets who need assistance traveling to and from Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center for their healthcare needs.

They are looking for volunteer drivers in Allentown, Bangor, Clarks Summit, Honesdale, Jim Thorpe, Shamokin, Scranton, Stroudsburg, Tamaqua, Williamsport, and Wilkes-Barre.

You must have a valid driver’s license, a good driving record, automobile insurance and you must pass a medical evaluation as well as register as a VA volunteer, noted in the press release.

If you are interested and looking for more information contact the Center for Development and Civic Engagement office at (570) 821-7237.