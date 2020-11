(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Sgt. Jan Argonish Ride is a long-standing effort to benefit local veterans in memory of one who laid down his life for his fellow soldiers That effort is named after a Pennsylvania patriot from Lackawanna County killed in action more than a decade ago. Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller looks at how vets in need are helped in memory of one who gave all .

