Veterans Voices: finding jobs for veterans

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Many veterans find it hard to find good jobs after their time in the military is finished. It’s why one veteran of the Iraq War is doing his part to help.

On this week’s veterans voices the story of one veteran who opened up his own business, in part, to help his fellow warriors returning from the battlefield.

Army Veteran Kevin Bradley says he loves his new job and he says his new boss is pretty great too. Bradley workes for a commercial cleaning company run by another veteran named Tim Smith.

Smith says when he came home from serving in Iraq, he found it tough to find a good job, and the transition was rough. So when he started his own business, he knew hiring fellow vets was a priority.

“That’s why I wanted to hire and give veterans preference when hiring. So since then, we’ve been able to hire over 51 veterans and over 24 family members of vets around the St. Louis area,” said Tim Smith, Owner, Patriot Commercial Cleaning.

Smith’s cleaning business focuses on buildings of around 20,000 square feet or more. He says he’s come a long way since starting out a decade ago.

“I first started out cleaning myself, one day a week on Saturday, it was about 2,000 square feet, and over time we’ve been able to hire four, ten, 15, 20, and so on. So I feel very fortunate for that,” Smith said.

“I love it, you know, I’m very excited to come to work all the time and not only that but excited for him to be my boss haha,” laughed Kevin Bradley, Patriot Commercial Cleaning employee.

Smith says hiring veterans has been a win-win all the way around.

Smith accomplished all of that and beat cancer too. He got lung cancer from the burn pits in Iraq but he says chemo helped him win the battle.

