EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Adapt and overcome. It’s part of the Marine Corps Slogan. On this week’s Veterans Voices, meet a marine who’s taken those words to heart, refusing to let a debilitating disease stand in his way.

He can’t speak, but he can get the words out.

“My brain and soul are still intact in this husk of my body,” described Major Chris Mulholland.

He can’t walk but he can lead the charge. Major Mulholland retired at 60 but hadn’t slowed down. He was still running marathons and bench pressing 300 pounds. Then two years ago, he noticed something was off.

“I was still lifting weights and I was noticing I was having more difficulty than I should have. My wife thought I was day drinking because I was slowing my words,” recalled Mulholland.

The diagnosis? ALS, what used to be called Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Modern medicine has taken a few good swings at a cure but has yet to connect.

“I immediately began reading about ALS and was stunned to read that veterans are twice as likely to contract it than civilians,” said Mulholland.

Mulholland had 20 years with the Corps including tours in Lebanon and Iraq, but now he’s gearing up for a new mission. Writing articles in Military Times, and becoming active in the VFW and the Paralyzed Veterans Association.

He says the effort to educate veterans about ALS gained more ground after President Biden signed a Critical Therapies for ALS Act which accelerates research.

Mulholland believes the current testing and approval process for new therapies is too slow. Meanwhile, he refuses to give up hope.

“The person I was I still am, so I will continue this fight till my dying breath,” stated Mulholland.

The Department of Veterans Affairs considers als to be a presumptive condition, meaning it was caused by military service and qualifies for health benefits.

