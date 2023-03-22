EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— PennDOT has announced the new military-themed license plates.

According to PennDOT, the Shapiro Administration announced there will be military-themed license plates available throughout the Commonwealth.

PennDOT says these plates will be offered to Pennsylvanians’ in honor of their service and their families.

“These plates are yet another opportunity to show our appreciation for the sacrifices of our military members and families,” said PennDOT Acting Secretary Mike Carroll.

In order to apply for an Air Medal license plate you must complete an MV-150 form also known as the “Application for U.S. Military Service License plate” and a photocopy of your DD214 form also known as “Separation Papers or Discharge Papers.”

To apply for the Afghanistan and Iraq Veterans license plate you must fill out an MV-150V form also known as “Application for U.S. Military Veteran License plate” and a photocopy of your DD214 form.

PennDOT said two of the license plates, the Air Medal license plate and the Afghanistan and Iraq Veterans license plate, will recognize veterans’ special contributions during their service.

“When our service members deploy they sacrifice greatly, and so too do their families,” said Brig. Gen. (PA-Ret) Maureen Weigl, Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs.

There will also be a third plate design approved by the legislation for those in active-duty, Reserve, or National Guard called the ‘Blue Star Family Plate’.

For the ‘Blue Star Family Plate’ you must submit your MV-920 form and the term family member refers to spouses, parents, step-parents, adoptive parents, foster parents in loco parents, children, step-children, adoptive children, brothers, sisters, half-brothers or sisters and grandparents, according to PennDOT.

The plate will still have the normal Pennsylvania colors blue, white, and gold. The only addition will now depict images of the ‘Afghanistan Campaign Medal and the Operation Iraqi Freedom’ Medal. The third plate will depict an image of the ‘Blue Star Family’ flag which has a red border around a white background with a blue star in the center.

“These special plates will be seen throughout the Commonwealth, reminding citizens that we owe a debt of gratitude to all who served to defend our freedom,” continued Weigl.

In addition, PennDOT mentions they are available for both trucks and cars, however, anything over 14,000 pounds is a $23 fee.

For more information visit PennDOT’s page to see more.