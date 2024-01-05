EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Meet a group dedicated to making sure that when a veteran dies, they get the proper sendoff.

When you hear and see a group of motorcyclists surround a funeral home, there’s a good chance flags will soon be flying, and everyone passing by will know we’ve lost another veteran.

“The flags flying make the biggest difference to the families and the people that come to these funerals because it shows them that this guy was a hero or woman. They gave their time. They stood for us. Now we’re standing for them,” explained Kelly Shehan, ride captain.

The flag bearers are members of the Patriot Guard Riders, a group founded in Kansas in 2005. It started as an effort to shield people from hateful messages displayed by members of a church. Soon, the mission spread across the country as a way to show respect to any veteran or first responder. Now there are more than 200-thousand riders who attend funerals year-round.

“I don’t the exact number, but I’ve done well over a thousand and it’s just an honor to be here for the families and stuff,” stated Whitey Marshal, patriot guard rider.

On this day, the riders stood outside the funeral of James Johnson. He served in the Army, then the Marines, and ended up as a Navy Seal. His family says he would’ve loved this show of support.

“Oh, he’d be smiling. He’d be smiling and duck his head. He’d be proud. He’d be really happy. He wouldn’t say much, but he’d be proud,” said Jeff Johnson, James’ brother.

Anyone can be a member of the Patriot Guard Riders. You don’t have to be a motorcyclist or even a veteran.

The volunteers also stand guard at gravesides if the family requests it, making sure military service is recognized on the day of a funeral. The riders also often serve as pallbearers for veterans who have no family left.

There is a Patriot Guard Riders in Pennsylvania.

For more information, visit PatriotGuard.org.