EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A 100-year-old veteran recently got to fulfill a lifelong dream of playing pro baseball after his promising athletic career was interrupted by WWII.

Roy Kinyon finally got to live out his dream of playing pro baseball. Earlier this summer, Kinyon got a chance to play for the Buffalo Bisons, the AAA affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. The team even gave him a one-day contract to suit up and toss the first pitch.

Kinyon was an all-star high school player, but in the summer of 1942 Uncle Sam’s navy came calling and he put his big league dreams on hold.

“I knew I was ready to get drafted. I said jeez, and I was standing at home plate and this fellow came up from the Bisons and asked me and I said no, I’m going into the navy tomorrow. And I made the right decision,” said Kinyon.

While he served his country, Kinyon played on his military baseball team and admits sports helped him through the war. When he returned home four years later, he hurt his leg and could no longer play baseball.

But decades later he hit the diamond again for one last throw.

“It’s great to see my father recognized for how good he was back then, and now he gets to realize his dream that he gave up on,” his son Gary Kinyon said.

All four of Kinyon’s kids, along with seven of his grandchildren and nearly all of his great-grandchildren were in the stands rooting him on.