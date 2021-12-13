Wright Center gets $200K for new Community Vaccine Ambassadors Project

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wright Center was chosen as one of 15 health centers within the nation to fight the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the Community Vaccine Ambassadors Project.

According to a press release, The Wright Center has been chosen as one of 15 centers across the country to help with the grant-funded Community Vaccine Ambassador Project, which is aimed at increasing COVID-19 immunizations among those who have been at a disadvantage in the past.

Officials say the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is funding the master plan, which involves healthcare centers from 12 states. The CDC is will be conducting this project in partnership with the National Health Care for the Homeless Council and the National Association of Community Health Centers.

The press release reads, The Wright Center will receive $200,000 in grant money, specifically for administering vaccines to those with substance use disorders and those who are homeless, vaccinated.

According to project organizers, these communities have an increased risk for COVID-19 infections because they “experience barriers to accessing health care and might have low levels of trust in the medical system due to previous experiences of trauma or stigma.”

The Wright Center’s Community Health Workers and the certified recovery specialists will be the Project Ambassadors, who will be providing vaccine information and education over the next year to those within the organization’s five-county service area in Northeastern Pennsylvania, the center says.

According to the Wright Center, since December 2020, they have administered more than 40,500 vaccine doses, to which they were presented the 2021 Community Health Quality Recognition Award for the center’s efforts in providing the COVID-19 vaccination during a public health crisis.

For more information about The Wright Center Community Vaccine Ambassadors Project please call 570-343-2383.