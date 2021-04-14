Wolf administration encourages college students to get vaccinated by semester’s end

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education is encouraging students at all universities and colleges in the commonwealth to get vaccinated for COVID-19 by the end of the current semester.

“As students are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, we encourage them to find a provider and get vaccinated before they travel back home at the end of the semester,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said.

Anyone over the age of 16 is now eligible to receive a vaccination and students do not have to be a resident of Pennsylvania to receive the vaccine here.

Students can visit the DOH vaccine map to find a provider closest to them or call the PA Health Hotline at 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258) with questions.