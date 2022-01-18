Wilkes University to host vaccine clinic and drive-through antigen test site

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown announced Tuesday a vaccine clinic and drive-through antigen testing site will take place at Wilkes University.

Courtesy: City of Wilkes-Barre

According to the release, the clinic and antigen testing site will begin on Wednesday, January 19. at the Simms Center at Wilkes University. Located at 169 South Main Street, anyone can get a first or second vaccine shot, or a booster shot of COVID-19 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Mayor Brown also stated a drive-through antigen testing site will be on Wednesday and Thursday, January 19 and 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Henry Student Center parking lot on the Wilkes University campus.

The testing site can be accessed at 267 South Franklin Street.

The testing site will also be open on January 27 and January 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.