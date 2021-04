WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center is offering free vaccinations at the Towanda American Legion.

It will be held Thursday, April 15th from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It is open to all who served in the military, their caregivers, and spouses. The clinic will be administering the single dose Janssen vaccine.

You must pre-register by calling 570-830-7076 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.