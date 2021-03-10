Vaccinate NEPA: Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center offering vaccine for enrolled Veterans

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments for all veterans enrolled for services at the center or one of the Wilkes-Barre VA’s community outpatient clinics.

Vaccines are administered at the medical center and community-based outpatient clinics.

An appointment is required to receive the vaccine. To schedule an appointment, you can call the Medical Center at (570) 830-7076 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

If you are a veteran and not currently enrolled, you can contact the eligibility department by calling (570) 824-3521 and selecting option 4, or by emailing your name and contact information to WilkesBarreEligibilityGroup@va.gov.