Vaccinate NEPA: Wilkes-Barre maintains steady course in vaccination effort

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The COVID-19 vaccine effort is on a steady course in the Diamond City and with eligibility and different programs going on, it’s wide open for many to book an appointment.

While vaccine appointments are becoming more readily available, there are some almost completely disconnected from it like those who live in public housing here in the Diamond City.

“Wilkes Barre City Health Department has been fortunate to have access and availability to vaccine and provided to our residents, and that’s what it’s all about providing those services to our residents,” said Henry Radulski, director, Wilkes-Barre City Health Department.

It’s round one of doses for residents of Wilkes-Barre public housing today.

“I can’t wait to get it over with. The worry about the virus…” said Virginia Pratt, Wilkes-Barre resident.

Pratt is almost 67 years old and dealing with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Like many others in public housing, she doesn’t have a computer and has been growing frustrated waiting for her shot at a shot.

“I say we can’t get nowhere. We’re trying to get an appointment so we’re so happy when he told us that we’re gonna be able to get our shots here.”

The city health department as well as Wilkes-Barre Housing Authority are on a mission to lighten that burden with an aim towards returning to normalcy.

“Public health, actually is community health and community health is getting to the community, getting to the residence where they are, where there’s a need,” said Radulski.

“Oh God, I didn’t feel only a light, little prick,” said Pratt.

And while there are still some issues with vaccine hesitancy, both the city health department and the housing authority say that everyone who has come and gotten a vaccine with their help is more than grateful.

The Wilkes-Barre Health Department says they’ve vaccinated roughly 10,000 people in and around the city and there will be more efforts like this to make sure those in need are taken care of.

