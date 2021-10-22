Vaccninate NEPA Banner

Wegmans offering booster shots, appointment only

Vaccinate NEPA

FILE – This Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccine clinic in Salt Lake City. U.S. regulators expect to rule Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 on authorizing booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, a Food and Drug Administration official said at a government meeting. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Wegmans Pharmacy locations are now offering booster shots for those who are eligible.

Those who received J&J/Jansen and are 18 and older and are at least two months past their initial primary inoculation, can receive the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech or J&J/Jansen booster.

People who are six months past their initial Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech shots and are 65 years and older, residents in long-term care settings, 50–64 years old with underlying medical conditions, 18–49 years old with underlying medical conditions or are 18-64 years old who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting are eligible to receive a Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech or J&J/Jansen.

Appointments for boosters must be made in advance. You can schedule an appointment by visiting Wegmans Pharmacy website or calling 1-800-207-6099 between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, while appointments last. 

Customers are reminded that they must bring their vaccination card.

