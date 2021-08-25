Wayne Memorial Hospital to begin administering COVID booster shots for immunocompromised

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021 file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Kabul, Afghanistan. Top officials at the World Health Organization said Monday, July 12 there is not enough evidence to show that third doses of coronavirus vaccines are needed and appealed for the scarce shots to be shared with poor countries who have yet to immunize their populations instead of being used by rich countries as boosters. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to CDC recommendations, Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers (WMCHC) has announced they will offer a third dose, or a booster shot, of the COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised individuals, starting Friday, August 27.

According to a press release, third doses will be administered by appointment at all nine primary care centers during specific hours. Appointments may be made by calling the office of your choosing or by calling the WMCHC COVID hotline at 570-253-8197.

The release states, only the Moderna vaccine will be available at eight of the centers. The first and second doses will also be available. However, the third shot is only for immunocompromised individuals.

Highland Family Physicians will offer a third Pfizer does on Fridays. It is recommended that individuals get the same type of vaccine for their third dose as their first and second dose, reports say.

Third doses are available during the following times and days.

Fridays:

Highland Physicians Family Health Center Friday, 9am – 3pm 570-251-6500

Northern Wayne, Lake Como Friday, 11am – 2pm (starts 9/3) 570-798-2828

Hamlin FHC Friday, 4pm – 6pm (starts 9/10) 570-689-9965

Tuesdays:

Waymart FHC Tuesday, 1pm – 3pm 570-647-0523

Wednesdays:

Carbondale FHC Wednesday, 1pm-4pm 570-280-3407

Honesdale FHC Wednesday, 8am – 12pm 570-251-6672

Forest City FHC Wednesday, 1pm – 4pm 570-785-3194

Pinnacle FHC Wednesday, 1pm – 3pm 570-226-2151

Pike FHC Wednesday, 1pm – 3pm 570-775-7100

According to the release, first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are also available at Highland Physicians Family Health Center on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, as well as, Honesdale Pediatrics on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“As we did the first rollout of the COVID vaccines, we are doing all we can to make these third doses accessible and available for the most vulnerable among us,” said Frederick Jackson, executive director, WMCHC. “There is significant inventory nationally, and we anticipate third doses will be available for all when approved.”

For more information about the vaccines in general, their safety, efficacy, and scheduling go to www.wmchc.net and click the vaccine link at the top of the page.