Walk-in vaccination clinic in Avoca

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Local efforts to make COVID-19 vaccines accessible are ramping up including in Avoca where the community center is hosting a walk-in vaccination clinic.

Anyone eligible can walk up, get a vaccine and be one shot closer to our return to normal.

“I’ve got grandchildren. And I really think for them as well I’m doing. No other reason, and I’m tired of these masks,” Karen Collins said.

Collins lives in Avoca. Like many across northeast and central Pennsylvania, she wasn’t necessarily on board with getting vaccinated, from the start.

“I’ve never been very medicine-oriented if I don’t have to take it I don’t,” she said.

She saw an opportunity for a simple trip within her community to get dose one of a COVID-19 vaccine. She credits that as why she’s at the local community center today.

“So much simpler than driving somewhere and having to wait,” Collins said.

Llewellen’s Pharmacy is well-known locally and they’ve worked with Luzerne County to make sure that people who want a vaccine on the days they’re hosting clinics have transportation to and from their appointment. They’ve also shifted their focus, making sure younger generations have that accessibility in order to better protect their community.

“It is available through the government now. We do have plenty in stock. And, you know, it’s, it’s safe, it’s effective, and it’s very important for our community,” Gary Desanto, a pharmacist at Llewellen’s said.

As vaccine supply and the number of doses administered go up, local pharmacies as well as people like Collins, are all looking forward to that goal of “normalcy.”

“I’m hoping from past I really am. I’m not much of a world traveler, so I really don’t plan on going too far but it would be nice to just be able to go and not worry about it. Yeah,” Collins said.

The clinic had several hundred doses and administered just under a hundred of them before noon. The majority of them have been waves of younger residents.