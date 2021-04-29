Vaccine clinic to be held at Mohegan Sun Casino

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A vaccine clinic will be held at Mohegan Sun Casino next week, through a partnership with Berwick Hospital, Luzerne County Manager David Pedri announced Thursday.

The clinic will be open on Monday, May 3 and Wednesday, May 5 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The two-dose Moderna vaccine will be administered. Second doses will be given on Tuesday, June 1 and Wednesday June 2.

Walk-ins are welcomed but appointments can also be made. Appointments for Monday can be found here and appointments for Wednesday can be found here.