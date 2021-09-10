Vaccinating Workers: Reaction to Biden’s vaccine requirements

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are a lot of mixed feelings in our area about President Biden’s new vaccine mandates.

The majority of people said they believe the new mandates are unconstitutional and that it violates their rights. They don’t agree with the fines or having to be tested weekly and think it should be up to the individual.

One person said she’s conflicted because she sees both sides of the argument but also wants the pandemic to be over already.

Another man said he fully supports Biden’s decision and thinks this mandate is necessary for us to get back to normal.

Elected officials are also sounding off. U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) questioned the legality of this mandate in a statement made on Friday morning.

“Choosing the vaccine is the right choice for most of America. My family and I received the vaccine, and I encourage everyone medically able to make that same decision. Private businesses have the legal authority to impose vaccine mandates on their customers and or employees if they see fit. But federal government mandates, of dubious legality, will further alienate the skeptical, undermine our institutions, and punish ordinary business owners and their employees.” Senator Pat Toomey

