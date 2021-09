DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Geisinger employees who are vaccinated or receive an approved official exemption will be paid a $500 bonus, a release from the company says.

They say it is a “thank you” for living Geisinger’s values and keeping patients, communities and coworkers safe. The payments will be warded in late October.

All employees of Geisinger are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have an approved exemption by November 1 or face termination.