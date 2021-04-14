Vaccinate NEPA: Wyoming County vaccine clinic helps rural residents to receive the shot

FALLS, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — It’s been difficult for rural communities to get vaccines for their residents. On Wednesday, a healthcare center provided some extra assurance to dozens of people this afternoon.

The Wyoming County Emergency Management Agency is trying to get all of their residents vaccinated by having their second vaccine clinic in the last week. One vehicle after another pulled into the Lake Winola Fire Comapny Station in Falls Wednesday, greeted by several volunteers.

80 pre-registered Wyoming County Phase 1A-eligible residents got their first vaccine dose.

“It’s like a half hour drive and it’s scenic and the flowers are out. It’s a nice drive and I don’t mind doing it,” said Rosemary Corker from East Lemon.

Corker is just one of many people in multiple counties who live in rural areas, away from large vaccine providers and sites.

Eyewitness News did not film inside in order to preserve patient privacy.

The county’s EMA teamed up with Rural Health of Northeastern Pennsylvania to administer the Moderna vaccine.

“A breath of fresh air! Especially for our residents of Wyoming County. Our offices have been working diligently to get vaccines in here and it seems like every time we work, it we would hit a stone wall,” said Gene Dziak, director of the Wyoming County EMA.

Dziak says he believes the county has broken through that wall.

“This is not the first or the last. We are going to have clinics.”

Erika Bertram heard about the clinic last week and immediately signed up, knowing she was eligible in 1A.

“We’re all burned out and I think this is the light at the end of the tunnel and I am one of the people, I get my flu shots. So, this came available… Yes I am getting it.”

To continue vaccinating residents, Wyoming County hopes to have clinics weekly as long as vaccine supply is there.