Vaccinate NEPA: Will I need to be vaccinated again?

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Today we’re asking Dr. Alison Brodginski, Director of Infectious Diseases for Geisinger Northeast our next question about the COVID-19 vaccine.

A viewer asks: “Once I get the COVID-19 vaccine, will I have to get another shot in the future?”

“So, the current vaccines that are available at this time, the Pfizer and Moderna do both require a 2-dose series to complete your vaccination. We’re currently evaluating ongoing studies to determine the duration of the immunity that’s obtained after you finish that 2-dose series, information shows that up to 3-months after the completion of that vaccine series we still have some really great immunity left. So, we know at this point that the data tells us that at least 3-months following the immune system is still maintaining efficacy, we’re still waiting to see studies at the 6-month mark, and obviously at the year mark where we are,” Dr. Brodginski explained.

