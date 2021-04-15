Vaccinate NEPA: Wilkes University hosts vaccine clinic for students and staff

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wilkes University is helping create COVID-19 immunity on campus. It’s hosting a vaccine clinic, today, at the University Center on Main in conjunction with the Wilkes-Barre Health Department.













The plan was originally to vaccinate Wilkes employees but with the state decision this week to expand the vaccine to the entire adult population, Wilkes students were also allowed to get a shot.

The event was in University Center on Main in conjunction with the Wilkes-Barre Health Department. Members of the Wilkes University community and Wilkes-Barre Health Department Director Henry Radulski discuss the importance of this clinic tonight on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have the story.