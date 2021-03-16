Vaccinate NEPA: Wilkes-Barre VA to offer second walk-in vaccination clinic

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Wilkes-Barre VA announced Tuesday that they will hold a second COVID-19 walk-in vaccination clinic this weekend.

From 9 a.m. to to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, enrolled veterans can receive a vaccine. The VA held the same walk-in vaccination clinic a few weekends back.

To date, roughly 15,000 veterans have received a COVID shot at the VA or its more than half-dozen outpatient clinics and vet centers.