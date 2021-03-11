Vaccinate NEPA: Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center ramps up vaccination efforts

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — After administering some 15,000 COVID vaccinations to vets at its main facility and surrounding clinics, the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center is ramping up efforts.





It will hold a walk in clinic for enrolled veterans this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center Director Russel Lloyd says the facility has 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine it wants to administer before the next vaccine shipment arrives next week.





Among the vets getting a COVID vaccination today is U.S. Army veteran Francis Mamola of Wilkes-Barre who will turn 90 this month.

Mamola said he was motivated to get the shot because, “I can’t visit nobody and nobody could visit me and we’ve been doing that all year.”

Reporter Mark Hiller will have more on the VA’s vaccination efforts on later editions of Eyewitness News.