Vaccinate NEPA: Wilkes-Barre Health Dept. administers vaccines to housing authority residents

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Wilkes-Barre Department of Health administered vaccines to residents and staff of the Wilkes-Barre Housing Authority’s Lincoln Plaza High Rise Tuesday afternoon.







They plan to vaccinate the other properties under the care of the housing authority during the month of April.

