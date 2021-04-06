Vaccinate NEPA: Wilkes-Barre Health Dept. administers vaccines to housing authority residents

Vaccninate NEPA Banner

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Wilkes-Barre Department of Health administered vaccines to residents and staff of the Wilkes-Barre Housing Authority’s Lincoln Plaza High Rise Tuesday afternoon.

They plan to vaccinate the other properties under the care of the housing authority during the month of April.

