Vaccinate NEPA: When and where can we get the vaccine?

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Eyewitness News asked Geisinger Associate Vice President of Emergency and Employee Health Stephanie Gryboski about getting a vaccine.

Raymond from East Stroudsburg asks, “When and where can we get the COVID vaccine?”

“Hi. So currently at Geisinger we have four community vaccination sites that are open and operational. Patients have been scheduling those appointments for the last few months. Those locations are currently: Pittston building at the Geisinger Centerpoint, the Hughes Center building in Danville, Geisinger Lewistown Hospital and then Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital. But we always encourage our patients and community members to go to the Pennsylvania Dept. of Health website where there are also non-Geisinger locations also that have vaccine. And we encourage all community members and patients to get whatever vaccine they can get an appointment for,” said Stephanie Gryboski.

