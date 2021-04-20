Vaccinate NEPA: What if I don’t get symptoms?

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Local doctors are answering your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Allison Brodginski, the Director of Infectious Diseases for Geisinger Northeast answered today’s question.

A viewer from Nanticoke asks: “I’ve been reading that when you get the vaccine and have some side effects, it means your body is building immunity. What if you don’t get any side effects after being vaccinated?”

“We know that the COVID vaccines are what we call reactogenic vaccines meaning your immune system reacts to them so it’s not uncommon to develop things like fever or body aches, sometimes headaches 24 to 48 hours after you received the dose. The good news is if you do develop those side effects: they’re safe, they’re temporary and it’s basically just a sign that your immune system is ramping up. Now with all that being said, we also know there’s not a correlation with whether or not you’ve developed symptoms, and your immunity is working, or your immune system is working. Everyone’s immune system is different. There’s little idiosyncrasies in the system. So if you don’t feel those side effects, that does not mean the vaccine is not working, consider yourself one of the lucky ones,” said Dr. Allison Brodginski.

