Vaccinate NEPA: Wayne Memorial Hospital to hold open vaccine clinic

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wayne Memorial Hospital announced Monday, it will hold an open Moderna vaccine clinic Friday, April 16 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the hospital in Honesdale.

The clinic will be first come, first served and no registration is required for the clinic.

Wayne Memorial and Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers have other Moderna clinics available for which registration is required. First dose clinics still have many slots available on Saturday, April 17 and Saturday April 24 in Honesdale and in Pike County on April 21.