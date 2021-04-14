Vaccinate NEPA: Walk-in vaccination clinic held at Wilkes-Barre VA

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Wilkes barre VA Medical Center held a walk in vaccination clinic Wednesday for all veterans, spouses of veterans and caregivers of veterans.





This is made possible because of the Save Lives Act. Eyewitness News spoke with a couple spouses of veterans who were grateful for the opportunity, and appreciate being thought of in the race to vaccinate.

Russell Lloyd, the medical center director, also spoke about putting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on hold. They were giving Moderna doses so there were no major setbacks. The J&J doses they have are being refrigerated properly and won’t be wasted if cleared.

