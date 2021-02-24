Vaccinate NEPA: Volunteers transporting elderly for COVID-19 vaccines

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Luzerne County Cares Commission is setting up a new initiative to make sure seniors can get to their COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Over 90 volunteers have already signed up to drive their neighbors to and from their appointment to get vaccinated.

WBRE 28/WYOU 22 Reporter Nicole Rogers spoke with one of the volunteers and the chairman of the commission so you can find out why everyone is pitching in to help their neighbors tonight on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.