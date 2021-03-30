Vaccinate NEPA: Vaccines and hesitancy, why it happens and how it could change

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — We have heard the message from leading health experts to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to be able to return to a sense of normalcy and the things we love.

While some are taking a wait-and-see approach to get the vaccine, roughly 30% of people surveyed say they will not get the shot. Vaccine hesitancy is just one of the obstacles to get as many people vaccinated as possible.





Dr. Atul Grover, Executive Director at Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) Research and Action Institute, discusses the issues some Americans have concerning the vaccine and some possible solutions.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have more tonight on Eyewitness News at 7 p.m.