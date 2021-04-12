Vaccinate NEPA: Vaccine Phase 1C opens in Pennsylvania, making local restaurant workers eligible

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania enters vaccination phase 1C on Monday, April 12, meaning hundreds of thousands more people will be able to sign up.

All eligible can now schedule appointments, including those in the following categories:

Transportation and Logistics

Water and Wastewater

Food Service

Shelter and Housing

Finance, including bank tellers and insurance carriers

Information Technology and Communication

Energy, including Nuclear Reactors

Legal

Federal, state, county and local government workers, including county election workers, elected officials and members of the judiciary and their staff

News Media

Public Safety

Public Health Workers





Eyewitness News Reporter Julie Dunphy dropped by The Avenue on Wyoming Ave in Wyoming, Luzerne County.

Restaurant Owner David Krappa shared his relief that things are finally getting back to normal. We also spoke with customers who say they are comforted by knowing more shots can now go into more arms.