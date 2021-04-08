Vaccinate NEPA: Vaccine clinic to be held at Montage Mountain

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held on Saturday, April 10, at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton. Doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be administered.

Delta Medix, the provider of the clinic in conjunction with Lackawanna County, say that no follow up appointment will be required as the J&J vaccine is one dose only.

It will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those who are in Phase 1B. There are 1,400 doses are available. To schedule, you can call 570-800-7517 and leave a voicemail. You will be contacted back to schedule an appointment.

You can also schedule online. Appointments are required.