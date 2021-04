FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

MONROE TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A vaccine clinic is scheduled in Monroe County at the Monroe-Noxen Township Health Care Center, the Wyoming County Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday.

The clinic will be held on Friday, April 23 by appointment only. To schedule an appointment time, call (570) 704-4234.

The clinic will be focused on those 18 years and older. The vaccine provided will be the Moderna vaccine.