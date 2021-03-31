Vaccinate NEPA: Vaccination site at Montage Mountain fills as more seek vaccination

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hometown Health Care of NEPA held a mass immunization event at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain Wednesday with local partners including: Penn State Scranton and the Lackawanna Co. Area Agency on Aging.

They gave first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to people in Phase 1A. Appointments were filled quickly as the push to vaccinate the population continues.

This phase included people 65+, people 16-64 with medical conditions, health workers, nursing home residents, teachers and others.

They did not charge copay or visit fees.