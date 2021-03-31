Vaccninate NEPA Banner

Vaccinate NEPA: Vaccination site at Montage Mountain fills as more seek vaccination

Vaccinate NEPA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hometown Health Care of NEPA held a mass immunization event at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain Wednesday with local partners including: Penn State Scranton and the Lackawanna Co. Area Agency on Aging.

They gave first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to people in Phase 1A. Appointments were filled quickly as the push to vaccinate the population continues.

This phase included people 65+, people 16-64 with medical conditions, health workers, nursing home residents, teachers and others.

They did not charge copay or visit fees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos