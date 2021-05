FILE – In this file photo dated Wednesday, April 14, 2021, a pharmacist fills a syringe from a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Antwerp, Belgium. Moderna and vaccine promoter Gavi have announced Monday May 3, 2021, the pharmaceutical company will provide up to 500 million coronavirus vaccine doses for the U.N.-backed program for needy people in low- and middle-income countries by the end of 2022. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, FILE)

MESHOPPEN, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Wyoming County Emergency Agency and Wyoming County Commissioners announced a vaccination clinic that is set to take place at the Meshoppen Firehouse.

The clinic will be on May 14 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Moderna vaccine will be administered. Appointments are required, to schedule one call 570-704-4117.