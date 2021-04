FALLS, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — There will be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic held Wednesday, April 14 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Lake Winola Fire Company Station in Falls.

Vaccines are by appointment only and can be scheduled by calling 570-704-4117.

Those in the 1A Phase for vaccine eligibility are being focused on and the vaccine being administered is the Moderna two-dose vaccine. The fire station is located at 123 Woodside Avenue in Falls, PA 18615.