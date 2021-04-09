Vaccinate NEPA: Vaccination clinic for all veterans and their spouses, caregivers of veterans at Wilkes-Barre VA

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Wilkes-Barre VA will be holding a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, April 14th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They prefer pre-registration by calling (570) 830-7076 (Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.) but walk-in appointments will also be available.

They say all veterans of the U.S. military, including spouses and widows/widowers of veterans, are eligible. They also say those who are in a relationship with a veteran they consider spousal can also receive the vaccine.

Caregivers of veterans and family members who provide assistance or care to a veteran are also eligible.