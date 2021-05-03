Vaccinate NEPA: Vaccinating homebound residents in Luzerne County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Luzerne County is beginning its initiative to get the COVID vaccine in the arms of homebound residents.

They started their efforts Monday at Dan Flood Towers in Kingston, where about 33 residents got vaccinated. They will make their way to other high-rise buildings in Luzerne County.







If an elderly Luzerne County resident needs the vaccine they will come to your home. To sign up, call the Luzerne County Area Agency on Aging.

If an elderly Luzerne County resident needs the vaccine they will come to your home. To sign up, call the Luzerne County Area Agency on Aging. They will administer the Moderna vaccine.

Officials say there are plenty of vaccine to get the shots into all Luzerne County residents who want it.