Vaccinate NEPA: Vaccinating children under 16

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Local doctors are answering your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, Dr Allison Brodginski, the Director of Infectious Diseases for Geisinger Northeast answered today’s question.

A viewer asks: “When will children ages 11 to 15 be able to get the COVID vaccine?”

“Great question Neydine. The great news is those studies are currently ongoing. There was a press release from Pfizer that discussed some things in the study of children ages 12 to 15. And the great news is, is that it was 100 percent effective. They are collecting all the data and going to submit that to the FDA as soon as possible so the FDA can review all the safety and efficacy and fine details. So, it sounds like probably before the start of the school year the goal is that age group will be eligible for a vaccine,” Dr. Brodginski said.

